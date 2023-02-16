FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FLIDF opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

