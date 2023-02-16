Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £134 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £134 ($162.66) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($183.87) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a £102 ($123.82) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a £140 ($169.94) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a £110 ($133.53) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £134.15 ($162.84).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

LON:FLTR opened at £131 ($159.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of £122.02 and a 200-day moving average of £112.11. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($89.10) and a 52 week high of £134 ($162.66). The company has a market capitalization of £23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($137.96), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($140,165.57).

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.