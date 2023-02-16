Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $18.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.48.

FOJCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.20 ($16.34) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.