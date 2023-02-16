Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$5.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

FVI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

