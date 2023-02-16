FY2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.52. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

NYSE:SM opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,251,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SM Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.