Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 130,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 103,349 shares.The stock last traded at $55.10 and had previously closed at $57.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,138,000 after acquiring an additional 55,063 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 301,565 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 343,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

