Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 130,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 103,349 shares.The stock last traded at $55.10 and had previously closed at $57.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.
