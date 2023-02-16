GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cowen

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $80,293,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

