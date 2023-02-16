GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.86.
GFS stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
