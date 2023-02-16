GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

GFS stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

