GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 3,414,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $80,293,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

