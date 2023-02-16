GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GFS. Citigroup lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

