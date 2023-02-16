Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 852.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $165.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $151.63 and a twelve month high of $286.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.64.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.