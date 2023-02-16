Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.
NYSE MS opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $103.04.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
