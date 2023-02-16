Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 4,100 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

