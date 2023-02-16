Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.