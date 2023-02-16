Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 221,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 90,337 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,509.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,240. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

YELP stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Yelp’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

