Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $136.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.