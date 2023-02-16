Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 3,262 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.37.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $272.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.85. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.62 by $1.00. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

