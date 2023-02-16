Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.8 %

CAT opened at $248.70 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.84. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.