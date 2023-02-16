Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 5.2 %

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $165,255. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $753.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.