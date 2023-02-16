Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Cars.com worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cars.com by 116.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 461,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,661 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $2,506,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Cars.com Company Profile

NYSE CARS opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,835.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.