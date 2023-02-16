Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32,849.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp stock opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

