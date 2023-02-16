Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NOW by 839.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNOW opened at $13.96 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

