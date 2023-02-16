Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Tennant worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 45.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tennant by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 50.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

