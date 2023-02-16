Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $841,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,469 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

CFG stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

