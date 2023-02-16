Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Caleres worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 39.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,212,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caleres by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 65,757 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caleres Trading Up 7.8 %

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $625,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading

