Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ODP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Price Performance

NASDAQ ODP opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.