Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 157,000 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 633.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ASE Technology by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ASE Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. China Renaissance lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

