Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Scholastic worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Scholastic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Scholastic Price Performance

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

