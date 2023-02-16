Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 93,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BHE opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $883.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

