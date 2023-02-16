Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Up 1.1 %

SNEX opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,365 over the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.