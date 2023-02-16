Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Trading Up 1.1 %
SNEX opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,365 over the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
