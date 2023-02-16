Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ENI by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on E. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

E stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

