Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 16,700 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

