Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $480.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.21.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

