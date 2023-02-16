Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 439,388 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 439,388 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in V.F. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.
NYSE:VFC opened at $27.84 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.66%.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
