Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 62,400 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 64.2% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 646,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $389,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Articles

