Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $13,962,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 560.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $657,000.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.9 %

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.