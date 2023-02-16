Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 78,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,011,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,539,000 after buying an additional 396,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,423,000 after acquiring an additional 261,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

