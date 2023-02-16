Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $968,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3,978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

