Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Motco bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $88.42 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

