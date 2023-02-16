Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,351 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Kimball International worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kimball International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,307 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 34.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Price Performance

KBAL opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts predict that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s payout ratio is presently -69.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

About Kimball International

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.