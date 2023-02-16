Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,417 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,870 shares of company stock worth $14,363,775. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

