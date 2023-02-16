Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NRG opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

