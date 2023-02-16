Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,406 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 301.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 704,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,311,000 after acquiring an additional 528,624 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 521,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $116,540,000 after acquiring an additional 495,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $177.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

