Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

