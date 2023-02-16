Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,472 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,482 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 301,382 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 283,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 100,813 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $2,826,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

