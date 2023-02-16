Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,498 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $112.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.