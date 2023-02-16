Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Edison International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Edison International by 139.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 588,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 75.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 255,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,023 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $212,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is 156.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

