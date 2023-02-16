Greenleaf Trust Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hess were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hess by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 390.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 646,455 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $146.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

