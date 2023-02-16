Greenleaf Trust Has $307,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 220,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 158.4% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 120,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 546,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,637,000 after acquiring an additional 173,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $165.40 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

