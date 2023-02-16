Greenleaf Trust Has $321,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

